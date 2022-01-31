Minister Farrukh Habib lambastes Sindh govt for its failure to protect journalists

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday slammed the Sindh government for failing to protect journalists.

In a tweet, the minister expressed regret over the death of another journalist, Ghulam Murtaza, in the line of duty.

He demanded an explanation from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as to why the assassins of journalists Ajay Lalwani and Aziz Memon had not yet been apprehended.

He claimed that the murders of journalists in Sindh were not abating because of the provincial government’s indifference.

سندھ میں اندھیر نگری چوپٹ راج ہے۔ایک اور صحافی غلام مرتضی پیشہ وارانہ خدمات کے دوران اپنی جان سے ہاتھ دھو بیٹھا۔بلاول بتائیں کہ اجے لالوانی اورعزیز میمن کے قاتلوں کو ابھی تک کٹہرے میں کیوں نہیں لایا گیا۔اسی وجہ سے یہ سلسلہ تھم نہ سکا۔سندھ حکومت صحافیوں کے تحفظ میں ناکام ہوچکی ہے۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) January 31, 2022

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also expressed concern over the safety of journalists working in interior Sindh.

In a tweet, in response to the killing of a journalist Murtaza Shar in Sangarh, he said the security of journalists had become a challenge in Sindh.

The information minister said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the chief secretary and inspector general of Sindh police would be informed about the deep concerns of the federal government on the matters pertaining to journalists in the province.