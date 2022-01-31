Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 01:31 pm

Minister Farrukh Habib lambastes Sindh govt for its failure to protect journalists

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 01:31 pm
Farrukh lambastes Sindh govt for its failure to protect journalists

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday slammed the Sindh government for failing to protect journalists.

In a tweet, the minister expressed regret over the death of another journalist, Ghulam Murtaza, in the line of duty.

He demanded an explanation from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as to why the assassins of journalists Ajay Lalwani and Aziz Memon had not yet been apprehended.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry rues that salaries of journalists not increased for several years

He claimed that the murders of journalists in Sindh were not abating because of the provincial government’s indifference.

Read more: Shahbaz Gill to visit media houses to demand increase in journalists’ salaries

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also expressed concern over the safety of journalists working in interior Sindh.

In a tweet, in response to the killing of a journalist Murtaza Shar in Sangarh, he said the security of journalists had become a challenge in Sindh.

The information minister said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the chief secretary and inspector general of Sindh police would be informed about the deep concerns of the federal government on the matters pertaining to journalists in the province.

Read More

42 mins ago
'Until everyone is safe, no one is safe': British HC reacts to Peshawar priest killing

A day after gunmen killed a Christian priest and wounded another as...
1 hour ago
Economic diplomacy, promotion of regional connectivity govt’s top priority: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said economic diplomacy and...
1 hour ago
PUBG ban: LHC defers hearing on unavailability of counsel

LAHORE: Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of the Lahore High Court on Monday...
2 hours ago
Ravi Riverfront: SC suspends LHC ruling, allows Punjab govt to work on project

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday declared Ravi Riverfront Urban...
2 hours ago
Sindh govt forms committee to compensate fire-affected traders of Sadar markets

KARACHI: City Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the Sindh...
2 hours ago
Rangers’ prosecutor stopped from representing state in Baldia factory fire case

Showing its dissatisfaction over the assistance the Rangers’ prosecutor provided in appeals...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

20 mins ago
Security forces killed one terrorist in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

The security forces on Monday killed a terrorist in North Waziristan in...
23 mins ago
Aaradhya Bachchan: A star in the making

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's only daughter Aaradhya is no less than her...
PUBG Banned in Pakistan
27 mins ago
PUBG Banned in Pakistan Again? Find Out

The fate of PUBG in Pakistan is as murky as it has...
Govt finalises plan to borrow $5bn from Russia, China, Kazakhstan
31 mins ago
Govt finalises plan to borrow $5bn from Russia, China, Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Economic Affairs has prepared a plan for obtaining...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600