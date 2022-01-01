Fawad, Bilawal, Shehbaz, others share wishes and extend New Year resolutions

Saeed Ghani wished, “May the new year bless you with health, prosperity and happiness.” Image: File

Another year became an old tale with political uncertainty, Covid-19 cases and conflicts. From federal ministers to opposition leaders, Pakistani politicians ramped up to combat these, and other issues in 2022.

Read more: PHOTOS: New Year 2022 fireworks and celebrations around the world

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “Wishing a happier, kinder and better New Year to all. With Allah’s blessings, compassion and our determination InshAllah the new year will bring hope and prosperity for Pakistan and Pakistanis.”

Wishing a happier, kinder and better New Year to all. With Allah’s blessings, compassion and our determination InshAllah the new year will bring hope and prosperity for Pakistan and Pakistanis. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 31, 2021

Bilawal said that the new year provided an opportunity for a new commitment and we must reiterate our commitment to emerging as a better nation for the glorious future of the country.

“It is imperative that the nation unites and further strengthens the foundation of a democratic Pakistan,” he said.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif tweeted, “2021 has been a tough year for Pakistanis. Here is to a year of ease, hope and peace ahead! Let us all pledge to play our role to make this happen. Happy 2022 to all of you!”

2021 has been a tough year for Pakistanis. Here is to a year of ease, hope and peace ahead! Let us all pledge to play our role to make this happen. Happy 2022 to all of you! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 31, 2021

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmedwished everyone a happy New Year and prayed, “May the new year bring peace and happiness to all of us. May Allah Almighty grant more development and prosperity to Pakistan in the new year. #HappyNewYear.”

نیا سال مبارک آپ سب کو نیا عیسوی سال بہت بہت مبارک ہو۔ دعا ہے کہ نیا سال ہم سب کے لئے امن اورخوشیاں لے کر آئے۔ اللہ تعالی نئے سال میں پاکستان کو مزید ترقی اور خوشحالی عطا کرے۔#HappyNewYear — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) December 31, 2021

PML-N Secretary-General MNA Ahsan Iqbal wrote, “May a new chapter of 2022 unfold new avenues of success, prosperity, happiness, peace and harmony. Ameen”

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that at the beginning of 2022, rifts between political parties should be reduced.

Read more: At least 16 injured in Karachi New Year’s night celebratory firing

“The government and the opposition should talk about elections, economy and political and judicial reforms. Pakistan is a great country. We need to have a sense of our responsibilities. Chaos in the parliament diminishes the prestige of politicians in common men’s eyes,” he said.

سال 2022 نئے سال کے آغاز پر سمجھتا ہوں ہمیں تلخیاں کم کرنے کی ضرورت ہے،حکومت اور اپوزیشن الیکشن، معیشت، سیاسی اور عدالتی اصلاحات کیلئےگفتگو کریں پاکستان ایک عظیم ملک ہے ہمیں اپنی ذمہ داریوں کے احساس کی ضرورت ہے پارلیمان میں فساد عام آدمی کی نظر میں سیاستدانوں کا وقار کم کرتا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 1, 2022

PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar wrote, “Season’s Greetings and Happy New Year!” on one of his tweets and also shared New Year’s prayers.

Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani wished, “May the new year bless you with health, prosperity and happiness.”

Happy New Year #2022 pic.twitter.com/znv7EONGYo — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) December 31, 2021

Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab Celebrated New Year at Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim “with fireworks and music.”