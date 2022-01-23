Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 11:35 pm

Fertilizer being hoarded under supervision of Sindh govt, blames Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and President PTI Sindh Syed Ali Haider Zaidi addresses during the Workers Convention in Sukkur on Sunday. Image: APP

Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Sunday said the fertilizer was being hoarded under the supervision of Sindh government, while pretending to support the farmers by blaming the federal government. 

He further said that the PPP-led Sindh government plundered the public money in plea of the developments of cities in Sindh.

Addressing a press conference at Sukkur Press Club, the minister said the looted money would soon be returned to the national exchequer, as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman has already recovered millions of rupees from the corrupts.

Zaidi, who is also President of PTI Sindh chapter, said the PTI government would complete its five years tenure and would again form the government in 2023. He said road network in Karachi was the responsibility of the Sindh government rather federal government but the later had provided Green-Line Bus Project for the people Karachi.

He said the local bodies act was a colonial law and against the Constitution, adding that the Constitution of Pakistan interprets the powers should be transferred to the representatives of the local bodies.

To a question, he said with the passage of 18th Amendment, the powers were transferred to the provinces. The PPP government kept all the powers by the CM, and claimed themselves as champions of democracy. The provincial government was reluctant to delegate powers to the real contenders.

Zaidi said Karachi Committee meeting was held in September 2020, which asked the PPP to give powers to representatives of the local government, and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) as well as Sindh Solid Waste Management (SSWM), but the PPP-led Sindh government is reluctant to transfer the powers to the authorities concerned.

PTI leader Syed Tahir Shah, Mubeen Jatoi and others were also present on the occasion.

