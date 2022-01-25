Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 04:34 pm

FIA arrests three in Peshawar for involvement in illegal currency exchange, hawala hundi

A bank teller counting notes. Image: File

LAHORE: Continuing its crackdown, the Corporate Banking Circle (CBC) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar has conducted three separate raids and arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in illegal currency exchange and hawala hundi.

The suspects include Zakeriya, Haji Sawab, and Muhammad Zubair and millions of rupees were recovered from their possession. The officials said three separate cases have been registered against the suspects and further investigations are underway.

In December 2021, FIA Peshawar had booked 37 suspects in 34 raids for their alleged involvement in money laundering and hawala hundi business.

FIA Peshawar had also managed to recover more than Rs50 million from the suspects booked from various cities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar.

