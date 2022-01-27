FIA busts human smuggler involved in extortion from detained victim’s family 

A FIA official said the father of the victim paid Rs0.5 million to Iranian agents through human trafficker Aziz Mohmand. Image: File

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday claimed to have arrested a human trafficker who smuggled a citizen to Iran and extorted money for the victim’s release from illegal detention after he was returned from Turkey’s border.

The action against the human trafficker, Aziz Mohmand, was taken on the order of FIA Director KP, Mujahid Akbar Khan, who received a complaint from the FIA Link Office in Tehran through FIA Headquarters in Islamabad.

According to FIA Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) Peshawar Deputy Director, Muhammad Aftab Butt, the victim Hazrat Usman was smuggled to Iran and then he was facilitated to cross the Iran-Turkey border. However, Turkish forces returned him to Iran where associate smugglers detained and tortured him brutally to extort more money from his family.

The FIA official said the father of the victim paid Rs0.5 million to Iranian agents through Aziz Mohmand.

“After receiving the amount, the Iranian agents released Usman and he remained hospitalised in Imam Khomeini Hospital for around 90 days and underwent three surgeries there,” AHTC deputy director said.

According to the FIA official, the right hand and leg of the victim were burnt and he was brutally assaulted by the human traffickers. He said the suspect has been arrested and further investigation is underway.