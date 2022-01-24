The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday submitted challan(the report u/s 173 CrPC)) of Rs 16 billion mega money laundering case against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz in the Special Court Central-1.

The FIA Lahore had earlier submitted the Challan on 13 December, 2021 in the same court but due to determination of question of jurisdiction the challan was returned and submitted in the Special Court (Banking offences) after simultaneous directions by both Courts.

However, on 14 January the Special Court (Banking offences) had decided that its jurisdiction was not made out and directed the FIA that challan be submitted in the competent court.

In the light of the said order, the FIA team re-submitted challan in the Special Court Central-1, Lahore, for commencement of trial under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 and Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. Since, the Judge Special Court Central-1, Lahore was on leave. The duty judge, who claimed he was not competent, directed to re-submit challan tomorrow.

FIA’s Challan in the instant case (FIR No. 39/ 2020 FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Lahore) comprises Final Investigation Report (66 Pages) along-with seven (7) additional volumes (Volume I to VII) comprising 4370 Pages of documentary evidence.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 – financial fraud, impersonation and forgery – of the PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) – criminal misconduct – of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act.

Suleman Shehbaz is absconding in the UK.