Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 09:20 pm

FIA submits challan against Shehbaz, Hamza and Suleman in Rs16bn graft case

Staff Reporter BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 09:20 pm

Suleman Shehbaz (L) Shehbaz Sharif (C) and Hamza Shehbaz (R). Image: File

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday submitted challan(the report u/s 173 CrPC)) of Rs 16 billion mega money laundering case against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza Shehbaz  and Suleman Shehbaz  in the Special Court Central-1.

The FIA Lahore had earlier submitted the Challan on 13 December, 2021 in the same court but due to determination of question of jurisdiction the challan was returned and submitted in the Special Court (Banking offences) after simultaneous directions by both Courts.

Read more: Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM’s adviser on accountability, interior

However, on 14 January the Special Court (Banking offences) had decided that its jurisdiction was not made out and directed the FIA that challan be submitted in the competent court.

In the light of the said order, the FIA team re-submitted challan in the Special Court Central-1, Lahore, for commencement of trial under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 and Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. Since, the Judge Special Court Central-1, Lahore was on leave. The duty judge, who claimed he was not competent, directed to re-submit challan tomorrow.

FIA’s Challan in the instant case (FIR No. 39/ 2020 FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Lahore) comprises Final Investigation Report (66 Pages) along-with seven (7) additional volumes (Volume I to VII) comprising 4370 Pages of documentary evidence.

Read more: Marriyum Aurangzeb says PM’s address was of a man ‘lustful of power’

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 – financial fraud, impersonation and forgery – of the PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) – criminal misconduct – of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act.

Suleman Shehbaz is absconding in the UK.

Read More

4 hours ago
Senator Sherry Rehman says 'We can’t have rule by tantrum'

On the point of order in the Senate, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)...
5 hours ago
Govt forms special Complaint Cell to address human rights violation

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Human Rights has established a Human Rights Complaint...
5 hours ago
Prosperity of farmers equivalent to country's prosperity, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said they could not tolerate...
5 hours ago
'All the best': PM congratulates Justice Ayesha on becoming SC's first woman judge

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated and wished Justice Ayesha...
5 hours ago
UAE Crown Prince strongly condemns recent terrorist attack in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the...
6 hours ago
How To Register For Ehsaas Labour Program 2022, Apply Online

With the Ehsaas Labour Program 2022, the Government of Pakistan has chosen...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

iPhone 12 Tax
43 seconds ago
Apple iPhone 12 Mini/ Pro & 12 Pro Max Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Import Tax on the all new Apple iPhone 12 Series, Including iPhone...
Regal Motors
3 mins ago
New Prices for Pearl and Glory 580 announced by Prince-DFSK

Due to the implementation of higher tax rates and associated price hikes,...
what to watch on netflix
16 mins ago
What to Watch on Netflix: The TV Shows and Best Movies Coming in February 2022

What to Watch on Netflix: Netflix is offering movies and TV shows...
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specification and expected price in Pakistan
35 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specification and expected price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a new concept with a new addition...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement