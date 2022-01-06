FM Qureshi calls for robust global action to curb illicit financial flows to safe havens

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for immediate and robust national and international action to curb illicit financial flows from the developing world to financial safe-havens.

He was addressing the 7th international seminar of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission on “Combating Corruption – A Pre-Requisite for the full realization of All Human Rights and Sustainable Development” in Islamabad on Thursday.

FM Qureshi emphasised that fighting corruption was essential to achieving sustainable development goals.

He urged the OIC countries to actively explore innovative ideas and initiatives to strengthen the existing international framework to prevent corruption as well as to end impunity.

The foreign minister proposed the establishment of a protocol and implementation mechanism for mutual legal assistance within the OIC on issues of corruption and stolen assets, said Radio Pakistan.

He also emphasised the development of a coherent, transparent, and inclusive mechanism under the United Nations (UN) for strengthening the international legal framework on monitoring illicit financial flows and return of stolen assets.

Qureshi called for the establishment of a global beneficial ownership registry besides reviewing and revising unequal investment treaties procured through corruption.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, whilst deriving guidance from Islamic teachings, had given a vision of corruption-free Pakistan, adding that Pakistan had taken measures to build and strengthen robust systems for accountability, transparency, and integrity.

“We are trying to pursue a proactive three-pronged approach to combat corruption which includes raising awareness, prevention, and enforcement,” said FM Qureshi.

Pakistan supplemented existing legislation to induce transparency and openness in the public sector including facilitating citizens’ right to information, he added.

The minister pointed out that Pakistan’s Citizen Portal app had received international recognition for the effective use of technology for enhancing public delivery. Due to our sustained efforts, the foreign minister said, visible positive socio-economic changes were taking place in the country.