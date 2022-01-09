Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
09th Jan, 2022. 02:23 pm

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for official visits to Romania, Spain

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image courtesy: Radio Pakistan

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday left for Bucharest on his official visits to Romania and Spain, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the first leg of his visit, the FM will stay in Bucharest till tomorrow at the invitation of his Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold wide-ranging consultations with the Romanian foreign minister and other dignitaries on regional and international issues. He will subsequently visit Spain tomorrow at the invitation of his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares Bueno, and will stay there till Wednesday.

Besides meeting with the Spanish FM, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also hold talks with other ministers and members of the Spanish Parliament.

The Foreign Minister’s visit to both countries is expected to provide impetus to the growing cooperation with these two countries in the context of the European Union (EU).

The official visits are being made after the postponement of the foreign minister’s visit to the United States where he was scheduled to attend a meeting of the Group of 77 starting from January 14 in New York.

