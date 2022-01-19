Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022. 12:58 pm

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges opposition to ‘unite’ for South Punjab province

FM Qureshi seeks opposition's support for creation of South Punjab

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: File/Radio Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has invited all opposition parties to reach a consensus with the government on the passage of a Constitutional amendment for the creation of a separate province for South Punjab.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said irrespective of political affiliation, the national interest requires unity on the issue.
He said PTI’s manifesto promises the creation of a separate province for the people of South Punjab, and as a party, we worked consistently to deliver on it.

Qureshi said, “Our focus is socio-economic uplift through reforms and setting up of a South Punjab Civil Secretariat and district development coordination committees for better service delivery to people is a manifestation of this fact.”

He mentioned the institution of a separate administrative structure, budgets, jobs and benefits with over 35 per cent development budget for South Punjab and ring-fencing to stop financial re-appropriation.

