‘Focus of Imran Khan’s politics is opposition, not performance or people’

ISLAMABAD: Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent remarks against the opposition, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Monday said that the focus of Imran Khan’s politics was opposition parties, not performance or people.

While answering callers’ questions live on national television yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned his opponents that if he was forced out of office, he would become even more dangerous for them.

“At the moment, I am busy in government chores, but if I took to streets then you fill find no place to hide,” he had threatened. Rehman asked whom the prime minister wanted to send a message to through threats? His tone and wordings were still of container-politics, she said.

“When will the government finally get off the container? After three years of rule, people will ask you about performance, but the focus of your politics is opposition parties, not performance or people,” she wrote in a tweet.

The PPP leader said the democratic and political people did not make such threats while sitting in the Prime Minister’s Office.

“You might not have realised yet that you are the prime minister of the country and the Leader of the House and you are not a dictator,” she said adding that he could not prove any crime against the opposition leaders even after keeping them in jails.