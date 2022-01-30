Fog shrouds capital

Experts see it as an outcome of rising emissions as suspended particulate matter thickens the atmosphere

ISLAMABAD: After the plains of Punjab and Sindh, the spell of thick fog also shrouded the scenic federal capital’s suburbs. The temperature reportedly declined due to heavy winter rains and snowfall in its adjoining hill station of Murree.

Although it was a rare phenomenon a decade ago, recent rapid construction and vehicular and industrial emissions have resulted in both fog and smog being witnessed in this city.

Meteorological experts also see it as an outcome of cold waves as well as rising emissions as suspended particulate matter thickens the normal air atmosphere, turning it into thick fog or smog.

“Generally we do not see fog in the capital like plain areas of Punjab. Fog seen [recently] was due to cold wave,” said Chief Meteorologist Mohammad Riaz. “In plain areas soil moisture is much more than the capital’s soil that creates thick fog with poor visibility.”

When asked about foggy and misty weather in the capital a few days ago, he stated that it was smog as it had a mixing of particulate matter. “Vehicular and other emissions were gradually polluting the capital’s environment. If we did not take timely measures, the capital would also be a polluted city like others.”

Head of Department of Environmental Sciences at NUST, Professor Dr Mohammad Fahim Khokhar said that fog occurs when aerosols or cloud condensation nuclei and condensed gases combine with over 75 per cent humidity and relatively low temperature. And if there is concentration of pollutants in the air, fog turns into smog.

“The process of fog permeates into the atmosphere during low sun elevation that turns the environment conducive for aerosols to get dew point temperature transforming the cold ambience into smoky and hazy air,” he further said.

The average temperature in Islamabad throughout the week remained below 10°C on average whereas humidity remained above 90pc during the past week due to continuous rain and snowfall.

Environmental Quality Standards expert and director labs at Pak-EPA Dr Mohsina Zubair said increasing vehicular emissions, dust and smoke particles in the air ambience in recent years was resulting in fog in the capital.

Too many vehicles

“Fog and smog have peculiar traits and are distinctive in nature as the latter has a different soot feeling like that of combustible material,” she said. “[Growing] road traffic was a matter of concern in terms of deteriorating ambience that may result in smog in coming years.”

The Islamabad excise and taxation office data revealed that more than 1.3 million vehicles are registered with it as the number is increasing with every passing day.

Moreover, according to Islamabad traffic police an average of around 35,000 vehicles of various categories enter the metropolis on a daily basis adding to emissions, dust and smoke particles in the atmosphere.

Interestingly, the foggy weather turned more enjoyable when social media sites received an overwhelming response by users who shared picturesque images of the Centaurus Mall and other buildings on Constitution Avenue engulfed by fog. But, they are least aware that if this phenomenon aggravates, it would have serious health hazards.

“Usually fog has a less lethal or detrimental impact on human health. However when it assimilates with high levels of air pollutants it becomes injurious for human health,” Dr Fahim said.

He advised the citizens to avoid prolonged outdoor exertions during increased air pollution and use masks to avoid pollutants.

Prior to the recent wet spell, the PM2.5 contamination had reached 145.76 microgram per cubic meter, making the environment unhealthy for children and people suffering from lung and heart diseases.

Normal PM2.5 contamination as per National Environment Quality Standards has been set at 35 micrograms per cubic meter.

In the presence of a pollen allergy component in the capital’s atmosphere, air pollution becomes more hazardous during the pollen season increasing risk of contracting respiratory diseases.

Commenting on this situation, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that fog is a natural phenomenon mainly derived by decrease in temperature and increase in humidity.

“The recent spell of fog has occurred mainly due to extraordinary snowfall in Murree and Galiat that directly impacted the weather of Islamabad.”

He mentioned that smog is mainly in the areas with overwhelming industrial [activity], brick kilns and vehicular emissions. “In Islamabad, we are having a vigilant eye on such emissions.”

To ensure a cleaner environment in the federal capital, he elaborated that the government is installing air quality monitors to check vehicular and industrial emissions. “Instead of checking smoke-emitting vehicles, we are also introducing regulations for dry scrubbers known as reverse back technology at industrial units, especially the steel industry.”

This technology would help industries convert the hazardous dark carbon into a by-product, Aslam added. He also mentioned checking solid waste burning in the open as well as ensuring cleanliness of the capital city.

With the rising human and vehicular population in the city, the coming days would be more challenging for the authorities concerned to maintain a cleaner environment and beauty of the capital.—APP