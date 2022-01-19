Foreign cargo ship catches fire at Karachi Port

A fire broke out at foreign cargo ship at the Port of Karachi on Wednesday.

Bol News channel reported that the ship has come from Russia and is reportedly loaded with wheat.

Karachi Port Trust said that the KPT fire brigade has brought the blaze under the control and dowsed it soon.

No loss of life has been reported so far, the KPT sources said.

They said that the nature of the fire was not very serious.

However, the KPT declared the emergency at the port to avert any untoward situation, the Bol News added.

The Port of Karachi is one of the South Asia’s largest and busiest deep-water seaports, handling about 60 per cent of the country’s cargo.