Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 11:07 pm

Foreign cargo ship catches fire at Karachi Port

Ship on fire: Image: File

A fire broke out at foreign cargo ship at the Port of Karachi on Wednesday.

Bol News channel reported that the ship has come from Russia and is reportedly loaded with wheat.

Karachi Port Trust said that the KPT fire brigade has brought the blaze under the control and dowsed it soon.

No loss of life has been reported so far, the KPT sources said.

They said that the nature of the fire was not very serious.

However, the KPT declared the emergency at the port to avert any untoward situation, the Bol News added.

The Port of Karachi is one of the South Asia’s largest and busiest deep-water seaports, handling about 60 per cent of the country’s cargo.

Read More

4 hours ago
Lahore court acquits woman in blasphemy case

LAHORE:A Lahore sessions court on Wednesday acquitted a woman arrested on the...
4 hours ago
Czech envoy calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka called on Chief of...
4 hours ago
Rule of law government's top priority: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the rule of law...
4 hours ago
Tariq Banuri re-assumes charge as HEC Chairman

In the light of Islamabad High Court decision, Tariq Banuri has re-assumed...
5 hours ago
Private sector should finance young entrepreneurs, said PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the private sector...
6 hours ago
Local govt elections in Punjab to be held on May 15: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed announced on Wednesday that the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Urwa Hocane sets the internet on fire with BOLD photoshoot
13 mins ago
Urwa Hocane sets the internet on fire with BOLD photoshoot

Urwa Hocane, the beautiful and elegant star of Pakistan's showbiz industry, recently...
Retirements common factor in US, UK labor shortage: IMF
29 mins ago
Retirements common factor in US, UK labor shortage: IMF

WASHINGTON, Jan 19, 2022 (AFP) - An exodus of older workers is the...
Shah Rukh Khan
34 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan makes his Instagram comeback after four months

On Wednesday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan pleased his fans with a...
Xiomi Redmi 9T
40 mins ago
Xiomi Redmi 9T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiomi Redmi 9T Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi 9T...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600