Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 03:12 pm

Four including cousin of Sarfaraz Bugti killed in Dera Bugti blast

Image: File

DERA BUGTI: At least four people including a cousin of Balochistan Awami Party Senator Sarfaraz Bugti were killed and more than 10 others got wounded in a landmine blast in Sui area of Dera Bugti district on Friday, Bol news reported.

The injured included Levies force personnel too. The dead bodies and injured were shifted to Public Welfare Hospital for autopsy and medical treatment respectively.

Sources said unknown people had laid the landmine in Matt Mondrani area. The deceased were members of local Aman Force.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the banned organisation Balochistan Republican Army was behind the attack.

Law enforcers including Levies Force personnel have reached at the site of the incident.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bazinjo condemned the blast incident and expressed grief over death of Aman Force volunteers. He condoled families of the victims.

“The martyrs laid their lives for protection of lives and properties of people and to establish peace in the province. The enemies of peace once again carried out a cowardice activity of terrorism. The efforts and sacrifices rendered for peace would not go waste,” he said.

He prayed for the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured.

