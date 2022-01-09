Free mobile services being provided to people stranded in Murree, Galliat

On the directions of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the cellular mobile operators have extended free calling facility on their own network to users with zero balance, stranded in Murree and Galliat areas.

“In view of an emergency situation in Murree and Galliat areas, the mobile phone users, currently present in these areas with no balance, have immediately been provided with free on-net calling facility,” said a PTA in a statement issued in Islamabad on Sunday.

The users had been asked to contact their concerned operators for more information.

Moreover, PTA has also directed all telecom operators to ensure uninterrupted services to users and keep enough backup arrangements in case of power outages.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement issued on Sunday said more than 300 snow-affected people including children had been provided medical care by team of army doctors and paramedics.

Cooked meal was served to more than 1,000 stranded people in Jheekagali, Kashmiri Bazar, Lower Topa and Kuldana areas, said the statement.

“Stranded People have been accommodated and provided shelter with hot meal and tea at the military college in Murree, Supply Depot, Army Public School and Army Logistics School Kuldana,” the ISPR said.

Status of traffic is as follows: Jhika Gali traffic is plying from Jhika Gali to Expressway; Jhika Gali to Kuldana the road is cleared however no traffic is plying due to slippery condition of the roads; the track from Gharial to Bhurban is open and traffic is plying over it

From Kuldana to Barian Army Engineers troops with road clearance machinery are working continuously for road clearance.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said around 700 vehicles were evacuated from Murree last night and all major highways in Murree had been cleared for traffic.

“Rawalpindi police, district administration, Pakistan Army men and our locals remained active throughout the night,” he tweeted adding that roads for traffic entering the hill town from Rawalpindi and Islamabad would remain closed on Sunday too.