APP News Agency

18th Jan, 2022. 10:49 am

Govt effectively raised Kashmir issue at UN, international forums: FM Qureshi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi—Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the present government effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at the United Nations and all other international forums.

He was chairing a meeting of the researchers of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS).

Special Secretary Foreign Affairs Raza Bashir Tarar, Director General ISSI ambassador Azaz Chaudhry, President Institute of Regional Studies ambassador Nadeem Riaz and senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed regional connectivity, world affairs in the backdrop of COVID 19 and the challenges at the diplomatic front.

The minister said think tanks had a very important role in reorganizing foreign affairs on modern lines in the changing regional and international scenario.

“We have to bring forth the international standard of research while keeping in view the challenges on the diplomatic front.”

He said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was focused on economic priorities.

He called for renewed attention to the changing regional situation. The minister pointed that Pakistan through a dossier based on irrefutable evidence drew the attention of the international community towards the ongoing massive human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir and on the atrocities of the occupying Indian forces.

