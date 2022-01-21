Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the PTI government has facilitated the overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Account.

He said this while talking to Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis Affairs, Ayoob Afridi, who called on the prime minister in Islamabad on Friday, according to a tweet.

The prime minister further said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, a portal has been established to address grievances of overseas Pakistanis.

سمندر پار پاکستانی ہمارا قیمتی اثاثہ ہیں. وزیرِ اعظم حکومت نے سمندر پار پاکستانیوں کیلئے روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاؤنٹ کے ذریعے آسانیاں پیدا کیں. وزیرِ اعظم. تاریخ میں پہلی مرتبہ سمندر پار پاکستانیوں کیلئے شکایات کے ازالے کیلئے پورٹل کا قیام عمل میں لایا گیا ہے. وزیرِ اعظم. pic.twitter.com/Rb7x0IqSOm — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 21, 2022

They discussed the successful legislation for giving the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis and their participation in upcoming elections and measures taken by the government to resolve the expatriates’ problems.

The prime minister directed the advisor to increase his contacts with overseas Pakistanis and accelerate his efforts to resolve their issues.

It is pertinent to mention here that Roshan Digital Account is a banking facility available to Non-resident Pakistanis, this facility allows Pakistanis nationals living abroad to have access to banking services within Pakistan without having to visit a consulate, embassy or a physical bank branch