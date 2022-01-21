Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 07:44 pm

Govt facilitates overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Account, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the PTI government has facilitated the overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Account.

He said this while talking to Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis Affairs, Ayoob Afridi, who called on the prime minister in Islamabad on Friday, according to a tweet.

The prime minister further said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, a portal has been established to address grievances of overseas Pakistanis.

They discussed the successful legislation for giving the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis and their participation in upcoming elections and measures taken by the government to resolve the expatriates’ problems.

The prime minister directed the advisor to increase his contacts with overseas Pakistanis and accelerate his efforts to resolve their issues.

It is pertinent to mention here that Roshan Digital Account is a banking facility available to Non-resident Pakistanis, this facility allows Pakistanis nationals living abroad to have access to banking services within Pakistan without having to visit a consulate, embassy or a physical bank branch

 

 

