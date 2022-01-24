Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Govt forms special Complaint Cell to address human rights violation

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari officially launched the cell—Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Human Rights has established a Human Rights Complaint Cell to receive, process, segregate and send complaints at both the federal and provincial levels.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari officially launched the cell in Islamabad on Monday, said Radio Pakistan.

The ministry’s Directorate of Human Rights, which is located in provincial capitals and regional levels, will be in charge of the complaint registration procedure.

The special Complaint Cell will be responsible for receiving and accurately recording any complaints related to human rights violations that have been categorised in order to facilitate thorough investigation and collaboration among ministries.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari spoke at the event, praising the system and congratulating the entire team on a job well done. She stated that she would personally receive weekly and monthly progress reports from this cell, and she urged all regional heads to investigate cases of human rights violations in their territories, particularly those publicised in print, electronic, and digital media.

Earlier, Mazari had said that the right to privacy is a fundamental human right, but the right needs to be balanced with other competing rights.

Speaking at a session held by the Digital Rights Foundation, she had said that “privacy is even more important for women, just look at the Noor Muqadam case mainstream media aired footage that caused so much distress for her family. Newer amendments to violence against women laws now ensure the privacy of the victim of violence to ensure their dignity.”

