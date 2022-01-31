Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
31st Jan, 2022. 04:49 pm

Govt permitted to auction Ishaq Dar’s Lahore house

31st Jan, 2022. 04:49 pm
Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted permission to the federal government to auction the house of former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The IHC has rejected the petition of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s wife against auctioning a house in Lahore and allowed the government to auction Dar’s residence in the Gulberg III area of Lahore.

The court has upheld the decision of the accountability court to reject the claim of Tabassum Ishaq Dar, wife of the former finance minister.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif’s Sheikhupura property Auctioned For Rs1 Crore 1Lac per acre

The Islamabad High Court also quashed the stay order issued on the auction of the house.

The accountability court had ordered confiscation and auction of Ishaq Dar’s Gulberg III Lahore house on November 7, against which Ishaq Dar’s wife Tabassum Ishaq Dar had filed a petition.

Former Finance Minister’s wife Tabassum Ishaq Dar had taken a stand in the court that the house of Gulberg III Lahore belongs to her.

Read more: Non-perusal of case: Apex court dismisses plea against Ishaq Dar

Wife Ishaq Dar had taken the position that Ishaq Dar had given her that house as a gift on February 14, 1989. However, the honourable court has rejected Tabassum Ishaq Dar’s claim and permitted the federal government to auction the residence.

