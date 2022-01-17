Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 10:56 am

Govt taking practical measures to provide relief to common man: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. Image: File

LASBELA: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the government was taking practical measures to provide relief to the common man along with development of economy.

He said this while talking to a delegation of local industrialists during his visit to the world’s third largest ship breaking yard at Gadani in Balochistan.

Read more: No intention to impose lockdown in country for now, confirms Asad Umar

 MUmar said the government was aware of the problems faced by local industries and assured that a policy would be formulated to keep the prices of customs tax tariffs stable and ensure employment of the common man.

He was informed on the occasion that Gadani Shipbreaking Industry was a major source of employment in the area, where 25,000 workers were directly and more than 200,000 people indirectly attached with it.

On January 6, the federal minister for planning and development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief had ruled out the option of imposing lockdown in the country ‘for now’ despite the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Read more: Scrutiny committee formed to probe funding of PPP, PML-N: Asad Umar

Talking to a local TV channel, Umar had said the NCOC, a department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic, was keeping a tab on the coronavirus numbers in Pakistan and across the world. He had stressed, the government was focusing on the vaccination.

