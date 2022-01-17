Govt taking practical measures to provide relief to common man: Asad Umar

LASBELA: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the government was taking practical measures to provide relief to the common man along with development of economy.

He said this while talking to a delegation of local industrialists during his visit to the world’s third largest ship breaking yard at Gadani in Balochistan.

MUmar said the government was aware of the problems faced by local industries and assured that a policy would be formulated to keep the prices of customs tax tariffs stable and ensure employment of the common man.

He was informed on the occasion that Gadani Shipbreaking Industry was a major source of employment in the area, where 25,000 workers were directly and more than 200,000 people indirectly attached with it.

On January 6, the federal minister for planning and development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief had ruled out the option of imposing lockdown in the country ‘for now’ despite the rising number of coronavirus cases.

