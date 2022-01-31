Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Govt welcomes suggestions on law reforms package approved by cabinet: Babar Awan

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 02:14 pm

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan. Image: Radio Pakistan

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Monday said the government welcomes suggestions on its law reforms package approved by the cabinet recently to dispense speedy justice to the people, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he clarified that the law reforms package will not be enforced through an ordinance but rather will be laid before the parliament for detailed discussion at the level of standing committees. He said, “We are open to positive suggestions.”

Read more: Opposition parties coming out on roads did nothing for Pakistan: Babar Awan

The adviser added that the law reforms were neglected by the previous regimes but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will go ahead with them, emphasising that the judicial reforms are also the ‘need of the hour’.

Awan said it is the first time in the country’s history that the process of accountability has moved forward and the powerful people were brought under the ambit of the law.

He added that the reforms are underway in every sector and efforts are afoot for the effectiveness of the institutions.

Read more: Talks underway with social media companies for registration: Senate told

Awan said the economy is reviving and the fact is being acknowledged by several international institutions. He said the Sehat Insaaf Card is a landmark scheme under which every household can avail medical treatment up to Rs1 million even at private hospitals.

He said the future of Pakistan is bright while adding that the government will not only complete its mandated term but on the basis of performance, Imran Khan will also be re-elected as the country’s prime minister.

