Green Line bus service begins full-scale operation in Karachi today

Green Line bus will provide transport service from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. Image: File

KARACHI: Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project started its regular service with full fleet in the city from Monday, Bol news reported.

Its first two buses left from two opposite ends of its route — Numaish and Surjani stations — at 7 am. After every three minutes, a bus will leave the station on its designated route. The minimum fare of the bus is Rs15, and the maximum is Rs55.

The Sindh Infrastructure Development Co. Ltd. (SIDCL) spokesperson said the Green Line bus would provide transport service from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. He said that a bus would reach every station after 3-7 minutes.

“The passengers will be able to travel in the bus through Rs100 card and as per the remaining balance of the card. A card recharge system has also been established for easiness of passengers,” he said.

On December 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the much-awaited Green Line service, one of the five big projects announced by the federal government for the city under the Karachi Transformation Plan, saying such a modern transport system was essential for the prosperity of the financial hub of the country.

After many hurdles and delays, the much-awaited Karachi’s Green Line project finally became operational on December 25, with 25 of its 80 buses in the fleet.

In the trial phase, the buses shuttled passengers between Surjani Town and Numaish Chowrangi for four hours — 8am to 12pm — from December 25 to January 10.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said, “Exactly as announced a month ago when PM Imran Khan inaugurated the greenline operation and its trial operations started, today the full commercial operations of greenline have started. 22 stations, 80 buses, 7 am to 10 pm, 13 hours daily. #WePromisedWeAreDelivering.”

What is the Green Line project?

The Green Line BRT project is a bus service completed at a huge cost of Rs35.5 billion. The project would provide modern travel facilities to 135,000 passengers daily in the western and central districts of Karachi, making their access to Central Business District easy and safe.

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project is 24 km long which comprises 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground path and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common strip from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at MA Jinnah Road.

The project has been implemented by the Ministry of Planning and Development through Sindh Infrastructure Development Company on the special interest of Umar.