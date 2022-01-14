Green Line train from Karachi to Lahore gets derailed

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries were reported—Image: File

KARACHI: Two bogies of the Lahore-bound Green Line train derailed near Sindh’s Padidan on Friday morning.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries were reported, all passengers and crew were safe.

The passengers in the bogie were transferred to other carriages. However, traffic on the up-track has been hampered due to derailment.

According to the chief officer of Pakistan Railways’ Sukkur Division, trains on the route will only travel on the down-track to avoid delays. He indicated that the train’s final two bogies, economy and power plant, had derailed.

Read more: e-Procurement System launched to ensure transparency in Pakistan Railways, Swati says

From Rohri, a rescue crane has been despatched to the up track to resume operations. Meanwhile, at the Kot Lalu and Padidan railway stations, the Sukkur Express and Khyber Mail have been delayed.

It is with mentioning here that Pakistan Railways faced losses worth billions of rupees every year with no significant improvement in sight. Its performance has particularly gone down during the current regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) which, like the previous government, have failed to turn around.

Read more: Improved Railways freight services to slash cost of doing business: official

The glaring percentage of Railways’ deficit compared to its revenue was discussed threadbare in the Question Hour of the National Assembly here on Friday.

The figures provided in the session painted a gloomy picture indeed. They showed that the losses incurred as of June 30th 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 have been 73.87 per cent, 60.11 per cent, 105.39 per cent and 97.68 per cent respectively which are colossal proportions.