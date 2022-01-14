Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 03:53 pm

Green Line train from Karachi to Lahore gets derailed

Green Line train from Karachi to Lahore gets derailed

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries were reported—Image: File

KARACHI: Two bogies of the Lahore-bound Green Line train derailed near Sindh’s Padidan on Friday morning.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries were reported, all passengers and crew were safe.

The passengers in the bogie were transferred to other carriages. However, traffic on the up-track has been hampered due to derailment.

According to the chief officer of Pakistan Railways’ Sukkur Division, trains on the route will only travel on the down-track to avoid delays. He indicated that the train’s final two bogies, economy and power plant, had derailed.

Read more: e-Procurement System launched to ensure transparency in Pakistan Railways, Swati says

From Rohri, a rescue crane has been despatched to the up track to resume operations. Meanwhile, at the Kot Lalu and Padidan railway stations, the Sukkur Express and Khyber Mail have been delayed.

It is with mentioning here that Pakistan Railways faced losses worth billions of rupees every year with no significant improvement in sight. Its performance has particularly gone down during the current regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) which, like the previous government, have failed to turn around.

Read more: Improved Railways freight services to slash cost of doing business: official

The glaring percentage of Railways’ deficit compared to its revenue was discussed threadbare in the Question Hour of the National Assembly here on Friday.

The figures provided in the session painted a gloomy picture indeed. They showed that the losses incurred as of June 30th 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 have been 73.87 per cent, 60.11 per cent, 105.39 per cent and 97.68 per cent respectively which are colossal proportions.

Read More

30 mins ago
Ali Zaidi asks Karachiites to attend protest against Sindh’s local govt act tomorrow

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)...
39 mins ago
Punjab governor signs amended ordinance for action against profiteers

LAHORE: Soon after media highlighted overpricing of food items and accommodation in...
44 mins ago
PM Imran Khan launches public version of first-ever National Security Policy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that time after time,...
56 mins ago
Justice Umar Ata Bandial to replace Gulzar Ahmed as new CJP

ISLAMABAD: Under article 175 of the constitution President Dr Arif Alvi appointed...
6 hours ago
Passage of Finance Bill to resolve Pakistan’s financial difficulties: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said...
6 hours ago
BJP's extremist policies threat to regional peace, FM tells Canadian counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood on Thursday apprised the newly-elected Foreign...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor breakup
2 mins ago
Malaika Arora dispels breakup speculations with Arjun in a cryptic note

Amidst the breakup rumours doing rounds online, after beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika...
10 mins ago
Court Rejected Meesha Shafi’s plea for dispensation of attendance

A Lahore district court has refused Meesha Shafi's motion for "dispensation of...
12 mins ago
JI to protest in Karachi on Sunday gainst Sindh Local Government Act, 2021

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced to block...
20 mins ago
Aima Baig earns support by netizens after she calls out fan for obscene gesture

Pakistan's singing sensation Aima Baig, who is reportedly pairing up with Atif...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600