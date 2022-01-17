Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 01:46 pm

Gwadar’s ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ announces to hold protests again

Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman Baloch said despite passage of one month of government’s assurance, their demands were not implemented. Image: File

GWADAR: ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ (give right movement) of Gwadar led by Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch has announced a schedule for a series of protests seeking implementation of demands of Gwadar’s residents.

According to the schedule, Ormara Zero Point will be completely closed on January 20. On February 3, Pasni Zero Point will be shut down. On February 10, Sarbandar Cross will be closed and Uthal Zero Point RCD road will be blocked on February 27.

Read more: Gwadar Protest: Balochistan CM appreciates PM Imran’s assurance on legitimate demands

Maulana Baloch said despite the passage of one month of the government’s assurance, their demands were not implemented. He said they would once again hold a protest in Gwadar on March 1 for an indefinite time, if their demands were not fully implemented.

On December 12, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for assurances to the Baloch people for addressing their legitimate demands put forwarded in days long sit-in in Gwadar.

Bizenjo had said that the Gwadar movement’s demands were based on human rights. He said that the provincial government was implementing demands of the protestors coming under its constitutional realm.

Read more: Gwadar rising

He had said that the provincial government was ensuring the prohibition of illegal fish trawling, ending unnecessary FCR check posts, resumption of border trade and ending the token system in light of the protestors’ demands.

