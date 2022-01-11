Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 11:28 pm

Harrassment Case: Female victim refuses to pursue case against Usman Mirza

Usman Mirza

Harrassment Case: Female victim refuses to pursue case against Usman Mirza

ISLAMABAD: The female victim of the Islamabad couple harassment case withdrew her statement on Tuesday and filed an affidavit denying further investigation of the matter.

The female victim of the case had previously testified in front of the magistrate that Usman Mirza and the other defendants had “threatened to gang-rape her if she did not have sex with her companion while they filmed it,” according to her statement.

The woman said that she was “forced to perform a naked dance in front of Usman and his accomplices,” and that when she refused, she was beaten up.

On Tuesday, the Islamabad District and Sessions Court heard a case involving alleged harassment, in which the main accused, Usman Mirza, and seven others were brought before the court.

During the case’s hearing, the female victim filed a stamp document to the court, stating that “the police themselves have made this case,” and that “neither I have recognised any accused nor have I signed any papers.”

I have not given an affidavit under anyone’s pressure, she said.

She further alleged that the cops repeatedly took her signature and thumb impressions on blank documents.

“I don’t know any of the accused in this case, nor do I want to pursue the case further,” she said.

“I have only seen Rehan and other accused in police stations, I don’t even know them,” she added, referring to one of the case’s defendants.

“No one has tried to sexually assault me, I don’t know Rehan, and he was not making my video,” she stated.

Usman Mirza Case

It’s worth noting that in July of last year, a video showed the primary accused in the case, Usman Mirza, severely thrashing and tormenting the young couple in a room full of other males leaked on social media.

The Islamabad police arrested Mirza and filed a first information report (FIR) in the case just hours after the video went viral.

In the Islamabad couple harassment case, seven people were indicted, including Usman Mirza.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani  indicted Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Farhan Shaheen, Adaras Qayyum Butt, Rehan Hassan Mughal, Umar Bilal, and Mohib Bangash.

Furthermore, the Islamabad High Court dismissed the three accused’s bail applications and ordered the authorities to complete Usman Mirza’s trial case within two months.

 

 

