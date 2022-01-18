Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

18th Jan, 2022. 11:01 am

Health expert advises govt to launch ‘door to door vaccination drive’ to curtail Omicron

Health expert advises govt to launch ‘door to door vaccination drive’ to curtail Omicron

The door to door vaccination would help the government to meet its target. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The government like the polio vaccination campaign, should launch door to door Covid vaccination drive to curtail the burgeoning cases of new variant Omicron, said health expert Dr Nasrullah Sabki.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said vaccination was the only solution to the deadly virus, however, the door to door vaccination would help the government to meet its target of the maximum number of vaccinated people in a short span of time.

Dr Sabki said the vaccinated people were less affected by the new Covid variant as compared to those who were not yet jabbed.

Read more: NCOC directs for taking stringent measures to tackle Omicron cases

He also proposed the already vaccinated people to get boosters as soon as possible so that they could have a more safe and healthy life ahead.

He pointed out that people were not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) despite the cases of Omicron were increasing with every passing day.

He said as per the latest reports, the Islamabad positivity ratio had jumped to 11 per cent while Lahore and Karachi were 17 per cent and 31 per cent respectively.

Read more: Omicron is lethal for unvaccinated people, Dr Ata warns

The health expert said it was high time that people should use masks, keep social distancing, wash their hands time and again and avoid undue public gatherings.

Dr Sabki also urged the government to mobilize the district administration for the implementation of SOPs in letter and spirit.

Read More

15 hours ago
PTI govt will complete its tenure, says Punjab Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that the democratic...
16 hours ago
PSP announces 'protest march' in Karachi against Sindh LG Act

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has announced to...
17 hours ago
SC grants bail to suspect arrested in drug smuggling case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday granted bail to a suspect...
19 hours ago
Pakistan disburses funds, first salary to widow of Priyantha Kumara

Pakistan on Monday disbursed aid of $0.1 million along with the first...
20 hours ago
Pakistan, Oman discuss advancement of bilateral naval cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Commander Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Mohsen al...
20 hours ago
Political fraternity mourns demise of veteran actor Rasheed Naz

ISLAMABAD: Several political leaders took to Twitter on Monday to mourn the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

akhtar
2 mins ago
Shoaib Akhtar initiates life-changing career opportunities for Pakistani footballers

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar initiated a life-changing career opportunity for 20...
malaysia
2 mins ago
Malaysia reports 2,342 new COVID-19 infections, 16 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported another 2,342 COVID-19 infections...
4 mins ago
PM Khan stresses need of investment in technology sector to create employment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need of investment in...
8 mins ago
PM appreciates Sialkot businessmen for sending money to Kumara’s widow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appreciated the Sialkot business community...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600