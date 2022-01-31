Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 03:58 pm

IHC issues notice to Chairman NAB in Musharraf assets case

IHC issues notice to Chairman NAB in Musharraf assets case

Former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a notice in contempt of court petition against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman for not investigating the assets of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and sought a report from anti-graft watchdog on the matter.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq heard a contempt of court petition against the NAB chairman for not investigating the assets of former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, BOL News reported on Monday.

During the hearing, Lt Col Inamur Rahim, counsel for the petitioner, said that the same court had ruled that Pervez Musharraf had been a public office holder and NAB could investigate the matter.

The Chief Justice remarked that was our decision challenged somewhere? To which the lawyer replied that the decision was not challenged and has now been finalized. He also provided evidence to NAB but no action has been taken yet. According to records in the Election Commission, only one account of former President Pervez Musharraf is worth $20 million.

Islamabad High Court issued notice to Chairman NAB and adjourned the hearing till February 14.

