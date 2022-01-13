Immediate steps must be taken to control inflation: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday demanded the government to take immediate steps to control inflation and provide relief to the people.

“To strengthen the democratic government, the worries of the people have to be reduced as there is a severe storm of inflation in the country and the foundation of a democratic government cannot be laid without providing relief to the people,” said the Punjab Assembly speaker in a statement, while visiting the residence of Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Pakistan Muslim League-Q General Secretary, to offer condolences on the demise of his elder brother Dr Kazim Ali Agha in Lahore. He also prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks in Jannah and patience for the family.

Former MPAs Waqas Hassan Moakal and Amna Ulfat and other PML-Q office-bearers and workers were also present on this occasion.

According to Elahi, if the government could not reduce inflation then it should at least stop it from increasing further.

He said that the government should take immediate and effective arrangements to protect the people from further troubles and provide relief.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the government’s mini-budget would bring a tsunami of inflation in Pakistan.

“The government will not pass the Finance (Supplementary) Bill but bulldoze it in the National Assembly today. The artificial numerical majority is only being used to bulldoze the bills. Everyone realises that after this mini-budget there will be a tsunami of inflation. The government allies are apparently under pressure to vote in favour of the inflation bill,” Rehman tweeted.