Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 05:17 pm

Immediate steps must be taken to control inflation: Pervaiz Elahi

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Image: File

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday demanded the government to take immediate steps to control inflation and provide relief to the people.

Read more: Mini budget to kick up tsunami of inflation in country, claims Sherry Rehman

“To strengthen the democratic government, the worries of the people have to be reduced as there is a severe storm of inflation in the country and the foundation of a democratic government cannot be laid without providing relief to the people,” said the Punjab Assembly speaker in a statement, while visiting the residence of Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Pakistan Muslim League-Q General Secretary, to offer condolences on the demise of his elder brother Dr Kazim Ali Agha in Lahore. He also prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks in Jannah and patience for the family.

Former MPAs Waqas Hassan Moakal and Amna Ulfat and other PML-Q office-bearers and workers were also present on this occasion.

According to Elahi, if the government could not reduce inflation then it should at least stop it from increasing further.

He said that the government should take immediate and effective arrangements to protect the people from further troubles and provide relief.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the government’s mini-budget would bring a tsunami of inflation in Pakistan.

Read more: Commodity prices being raised on weekly basis, says Sherry Rehman

“The government will not pass the Finance (Supplementary) Bill but bulldoze it in the National Assembly today. The artificial numerical majority is only being used to bulldoze the bills. Everyone realises that after this mini-budget there will be a tsunami of inflation. The government allies are apparently under pressure to vote in favour of the inflation bill,” Rehman tweeted.

Read More

2 hours ago
Opposition parties coming out on roads did nothing for Pakistan: Babar Awan

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said that...
3 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhry claims govt believes in freedom of expression

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the government fully believed...
3 hours ago
Opposition to protest against mini-budget, in favour of Hazara province today

ISLAMABAD: The opposition is all set to hold a protest outside the...
3 hours ago
Abu Aleeha announces his first ever Punjabi comedy movie

Two films releases in less than a month — the vengeance thriller...
4 hours ago
Pakistan welcomes P-5 statement against nuclear war, arms race

Pakistan has welcomed the joint statement by the P-5 on ‘Preventing Nuclear...
4 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif expresses reservation over expected hike in petrol price

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed reservation...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Alizeh Shah
18 seconds ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq...
11 mins ago
Ben Affleck revealed that Justice Leaque was the worst experience for him

For DC fans, the coming together of some of the world's greatest...
Sunny Leone
24 mins ago
Sunny Leone Shares New Video From Maldives Trip

Sunny Leone is currently in the Maldives, where she is making memories...
Ananya Panday wears bikini set
25 mins ago
Ananya Panday sizzles in colourful bikini set; see pictures

Bollywood's rising star Ananya Panday raised has raised the temperatures with her...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600