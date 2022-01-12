Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 04:24 pm

Imran Khan lauds UN for launching $5bn appeal for Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday welcomed the United Nations (UN) initiative of launching a $5 billion funding appeal for Afghanistan to shore up collapsing basic services there.

The prime minister took to his official Twitter handle and said, “We welcome this UN initiative which has followed Pak-initiated special OIC FMs meeting’s pledged support.”

He added: “I have been making this appeal to int community to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan where the people have suffered ravages of 40 years of conflict.”

In December last year, a specially convened meeting of the 57 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) had unanimously agreed on establishing a Humanitarian Trust Fund, launching a Food Security Programme and engaging with the World Health Organisation (WHO) for securing vaccines and medical supplies for Afghanistan.

Read more: Interior ministry introduces mechanism to facilitate INGOs relief work in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, the UN on Tuesday said it needed $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022 to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and offer the ravaged country a future after 40 years of suffering.

In its biggest-ever single-country appeal, the UN said $4.4 billion was needed within Afghanistan, while a further $623 million was required to support the millions of Afghans sheltering beyond its borders.

Read more: UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

The global agency emphasised that 22 million people inside Afghanistan and a further 5.7 million displaced Afghans in five neighbouring countries needed vital relief this year.

