Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Imran Khan will become Prime Minister of Pakistan once again and he will overcome all challenges including inflation soon.

He said this while addressing a press conference after inaugurating 20 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority for Lahore at Governor House on Sunday.

The expressed the hope, “Inshah Allah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will not only win the local body elections but also elect Imran Khan as a prime minister of the country once again.”

The governor further said that the party was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He observed that a single person could not make anyone even an MNA, adding that Imran Khan had become the Prime Minister of Pakistan due to his incessant 22-year struggle, support of party workers and public’s votes; not because of someone’s favour and kindness.

“I have never claimed that I am the person who has made Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Imran Khan prime minister of the country. Pakistan is a democratic country where we elect our representatives through the power of vote. I am proud of becoming a part of the struggle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and mobilizing the workers all over Punjab. Tehreek-e-Insaf won the general elections of 2018 and Imran Khan became the Prime Minister of the country by the support of the masses,” he further said.

The governor urged the political parties to keep the Armed Forces of Pakistan away from political affairs, adding that the whole nation was with its armed forces for the war on terror and national defense.

Replying to a question, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that what was being attributed to him regarding the extension of tenure of the army chief, it had nothing to do with the reality.

He said that strengthening the democratic system in Pakistan was the responsibility of all political and religious parties, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had strengthened all the institutions including the parliament as it believed in the power of democracy.

About Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that more than 1200 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would be completed in March 2022.

He said that on January 24 (Monday), he would inaugurate in Gujarat 51 filtration plants being installed with the support of philanthropists, adding that he would inaugurate various projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in Multan as well.

He concluded that providing clean drinking water to the people was his life’s mission for which he would continue working with NGOs and philanthropists.

Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and NGOs would provide clean drinking water to about 15 million people of Punjab by March.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Member Punjab Assembly Malik Nadeem Bara, Chairman PAPA Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Ahsan Ullah Waqas of Al-Khidmat Foundation and others were also present on the occasion.