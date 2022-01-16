Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 01:27 pm

India didn’t send the wheat aid promised to be given to Afghanistan: NSA

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Sunday said that India made a publicity stunt by announcing 50,000 tonnes of wheat assistance for Afghanistan but did not send a single grain for the Afghans facing worst humanitarian crisis.

“India deliberately announced the wheat assistance intended to be transported through Pakistan’s land routes with the assumption that Islamabad would deny it,” he said in an interview.

The national security adviser said the resolution of Afghanistan’s crisis was up to the US administration as without relieving sanctions, normalcy could not be revived to ensure a progressing Afghanistan.

He urged the world community to give assistance to Afghans to run their system smoothly.

Moeed Yusuf warned that there were four million Afghan refugees already in Pakistan and any unrest in Afghanistan would lead to massive spill over into Pakistan.

He informed that there was very positive response on the government level between Pakistan and Afghanistan on border fencing and management.

On January 15, Pakistan, while expressing concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, had again vowed to not abandon Afghans in this time of need.

The resolve was expressed during the third meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

