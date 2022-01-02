Indian Hindu yatrees perform religious rituals at Teri Samadhi in Pakistan

KARAK: 159 Indian Hindu Yatrees among 215 pilgrims on Sunday performed their religious rituals in the Samadhi of Shri Pram Hans Maharaj here at Teri.

The convoy of yatrees arrived in Pakistan through Wagah border and then reached Peshawar by air. They were later transported to Teri Samadhi at district Karak in tight security. Karak Police have made foolproof security arrangements on the occasion.

Read more: Pakistan, India exchange nuclear installations lists

The security was directly supervised by the District Police Officer (DPO) Karak, Shafiullah Jan while SP Investigation Zahir Shah was monitoring the security situation at Teri Samadhi. Three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) along with a heavy contingent of police was deployed at Samadhi.

Hindu pilgrims have expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and attributed it to high level protocol.

Read more: Pakistan Hindu Council, PIA sign MoU to promote religious tourism

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) and patron-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vanwani while appreciating the security arrangements said that Karak Police had performed their duties with full responsibility.

He said that the government of Pakistan was providing full support to promote religious tourism in the country. He further said that the arrival of Hindus Yatrees at Teri Samadhi will open a new chapter of friendship and confidence between both countries.