Indian Hindu yatrees perform religious rituals at Teri Samadhi in Pakistan
KARAK: 159 Indian Hindu Yatrees among 215 pilgrims on Sunday performed their religious rituals in the Samadhi of Shri Pram Hans Maharaj here at Teri.
The convoy of yatrees arrived in Pakistan through Wagah border and then reached Peshawar by air. They were later transported to Teri Samadhi at district Karak in tight security. Karak Police have made foolproof security arrangements on the occasion.
Read more: Pakistan, India exchange nuclear installations lists
The security was directly supervised by the District Police Officer (DPO) Karak, Shafiullah Jan while SP Investigation Zahir Shah was monitoring the security situation at Teri Samadhi. Three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) along with a heavy contingent of police was deployed at Samadhi.
Hindu pilgrims have expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and attributed it to high level protocol.
Read more: Pakistan Hindu Council, PIA sign MoU to promote religious tourism
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) and patron-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vanwani while appreciating the security arrangements said that Karak Police had performed their duties with full responsibility.
He said that the government of Pakistan was providing full support to promote religious tourism in the country. He further said that the arrival of Hindus Yatrees at Teri Samadhi will open a new chapter of friendship and confidence between both countries.
Read More
Pakistan, India exchange nuclear installations lists
ISLAMABAD: A list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially...
Rising Terrorism; 2021 witnessed 56% rise in terror attacks in Pakistan: PICSS Report
After a consistent decline in militant attacks during the past six years,...
List of Sehat card Lahore hospitals | Sehat sahulat program hospital list Lahore
Under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, the government of Pakistan has launched...
PMSA, BFD launch focused operation ‘Hum Ahangi’ against illegal fishing in Gwadar & Jiwani
KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) along with BFD on Sunday launched...
PM Health Card Program 2022 | Sehat Sahulat Card | Online Registration Form Eligibility
The Punjab government has launched the Prime Minister Health Card Program in...