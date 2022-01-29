Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 05:43 pm

Information Minister Fawad reiterates govt’s vow to eliminate extremism from country

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Image: Radio Pakistan

To ensure durable peace, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday reiterated the government’s resolve to eliminate all types of extremist elements in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Jhelum, he said the security institutions are ready to deal with any separatist element with the support of the nation. Condemning all forms of extremism including the religious one, the minister emphasised that the media should play a positive role in this regard.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China will help strengthen economic ties with the friendly and all-weather-tested neighbour.

He said two more foreign visits of the premier are also scheduled this year which will improve Pakistan’s significance at the international platform.

Chaudhry said despite various challenges, the country’s economy is on the right track while claiming that the ongoing year will bring more good news from the economic front.

He said Pakistan’s industry is flourishing and the agriculture sector has also witnessed a boom after a long period.

Welcoming the British decision of rejecting Nawaz Sharif’s visa application, he vowed no stone will be left unturned to retrieve the looted money of the nation. Chaudhry asserted that the government will not step back from its agenda of accountability at any cost.

Regarding the supply and cost of urea, the minister repeated the cost of fertiliser has soared due to an imbalance between supply and demand globally.

He said efforts are afoot for the availability of urea in the market at official rates.

