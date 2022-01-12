Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

12th Jan, 2022. 10:25 am

Interior ministry introduces mechanism to facilitate INGOs relief work in Afghanistan

Interior Ministry introduces mechanism to facilitate INGOs relief work in Afghanistan

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has introduced an elaborate mechanism to facilitate relief activities of international non-government organizations (INGOs) in Afghanistan.

This was disclosed during the meeting of the Afghan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) on Wednesday chaired by National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf.

Read more: UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

The officials from the Ministry informed the meeting that the main objective of new measures was to facilitate the humanitarian assistance efforts in war-torn Afghanistan, and both new INGOs and those already registered will benefit from it.

An INGO applying for registration would be required to submit a credentials verification letter from the concerned embassy, proof of registration in the country of origin, and source of funding along with local residence address and details of its designated staff.

The Scrutiny Committee will complete the process within three weeks. Similarly, the process of issuance of visas has been made less cumbersome and time-consuming.

Time duration for processing visa requests has been reduced to 10 days, and entry visas for INGO or International organizations staff wanting to work for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan will be issued without security clearance.

Read more: COAS Bajwa urges swift mechanism for channeling humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The National Security Adviser appreciated the initiative and said it would immensely help the people humanitarian assistance efforts for the people of Afghanistan currently underway.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Planning, Finance, FBR, and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Read More

12 hours ago
Opposition lambastes government over mini-budget

The government on Tuesday initiated debate on mini-budget and the opposition lambasted...
13 hours ago
Government focusing on exports, tax collection to boost economy, says PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined that exports and tax collection are...
14 hours ago
Court extends interim pre-arrest bail of former FIA DG Bashir Memon till January 31

A Sessions court in Lahore on Tuesday extended interim pre-arrest bail of...
14 hours ago
LHC issues notices to federal, Punjab govt on urea fertilizer case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the federal...
14 hours ago
Extremism can be countered through tolerance, book reading: Javed Jabbar

"The curriculum taught in universities and other educational institutions and the books...
15 hours ago
Pakistan is still a cheaper country in the region: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan is still a cheaper country...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Logical conclusion of white-collar crime topmost priority of NAB: Chairman
6 mins ago
Chairman NAB says logical conclusion of white-collar crimes top priority

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal appreciated the...
west indies
19 mins ago
New dates for West Indies v Ireland ODIs after Covid outbreak

KINGSTON: West Indies and Ireland have announced new dates for the rest...
Hiba and Arez Nikkah
21 mins ago
Hiba & Arez share priceless moments from their Nikkah day

Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot in an...
Eminem new achievement
40 mins ago
Eminem celebrates new milestone with a latest video

Leading American rapper Eminem has achieved a great milestone after he surpassed...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600