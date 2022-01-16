Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 04:09 pm

Iran returns 38 illegal Pakistani migrants trying to escape to Europe

Pak-Iran border crossing. Image courtesy: Twitter

Iranian authorities on Sunday returned 38 illegal Pakistani migrants, after arresting them from the Pak-Iran border, to Levies Force, Bol news reported quoting sources on Sunday.

The sources said that they were attempting to reach European countries via Iran for better job opportunities.

Read more: UN lauds Pakistan on completion of maiden smart card registration of Afghan refugees

The illegal migrants included 51 citizens from Punjab, 11 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and six from Balochistan. The Iranian force handed over Pakistani citizens to Levies Force at the Raahdari Gate of Taftan border.

The sources said four suspects were handed over back to the Iranian authorities as they did not hold the required documents to prove Pakistani nationality.

All remaining suspects underwent screening carried out by the health department and were then moved to the Levies police station after the initial investigation.

Read more: PIA resumes direct flights to Iran after five years

The sources said that further investigation from the suspects will be conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Read More

3 hours ago
India didn’t send the wheat aid promised to be given to Afghanistan: NSA

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Sunday said that India...
3 hours ago
Virus impact

KARACHI: Besides those protesting about other causes, demonstrators from the healthcare community...
3 hours ago
Trout mania

PESHAWAR: Known as the city of hospitality, Peshawar is a unique ancient...
4 hours ago
Pak-Afghan bus service to resume soon 

PESHAWAR: The government of Pakistan has geared up to restart the Pak-Afghan...
4 hours ago
A taste of Pindi

ISLAMABAD: The trend of dining out in the twin cities of Rawalpindi...
4 hours ago
Sehat Card Plus to provide free liver, kidney transplant in KP: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department Kamran...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

12 mins ago
Fawad Chaudhry rues that salaries of journalists not increased for several years

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday rued...
Urea
14 mins ago
Urea sales in December 2021 may fall 32% YoY

The fertiliser manufacturers’ stable revenue stream and margins keep the sector favourite...
rupee
30 mins ago
Import restrictions may help rupee stabilise

KARACHI: Import restrictions introduced through the Finance Supplementary Bill is expected to...
pakistan stock
46 mins ago
Pakistan bourse likely to perform well

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a lacklustre and volatile week ended January 14,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600