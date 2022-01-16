Iran returns 38 illegal Pakistani migrants trying to escape to Europe

Iranian authorities on Sunday returned 38 illegal Pakistani migrants, after arresting them from the Pak-Iran border, to Levies Force, Bol news reported quoting sources on Sunday.

The sources said that they were attempting to reach European countries via Iran for better job opportunities.

The illegal migrants included 51 citizens from Punjab, 11 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and six from Balochistan. The Iranian force handed over Pakistani citizens to Levies Force at the Raahdari Gate of Taftan border.

The sources said four suspects were handed over back to the Iranian authorities as they did not hold the required documents to prove Pakistani nationality.

All remaining suspects underwent screening carried out by the health department and were then moved to the Levies police station after the initial investigation.

The sources said that further investigation from the suspects will be conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).