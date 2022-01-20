Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 01:37 pm

‘Is Pakistan still cheapest country? People asking govt after reading new report’

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman. Image: US Institute of Peace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Thursday quoted a new report of The Economist that said Pakistan had the third-highest Inflation in the world at a whopping 12.30 per cent for December.

Cooking oil price had skyrocketed by 130 per cent, fuel price by 45 per cent during #TabahiSarkar’s term, but the government remained in solid denial, she said and added that those were minus the new 17 per cent tax.

Read more: Mini budget to kick up tsunami of inflation in country, claims Sherry Rehman

“After The Economist’s report, people are asking the government whether Pakistan is still the cheapest country in the region. The whole world is saying that inflation is rising in Pakistan but the federal government is not ready to accept it,” she tweeted.

Rehman said that every day, ridiculous statements were being made by the cabinet members about inflation. The catastrophic effects of the mini-budget were yet to come, she maintained.

“That is why the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is going to hold a long march on February 27 against the inflation and incompetent government. The people have lost the strength to bear further inflation and the government.”

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief Asad Umar on Thursday said Pakistan ranked number two in the world in the Economist global normalcy index measuring recovery post-Covid-19 opening up of society and economy.

Read More

14 hours ago
Criminal justice system being reformed to ensure rule of law, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that for the first time...
15 hours ago
Foreign cargo ship catches fire at Karachi Port

A fire broke out at foreign cargo ship at the Port of...
16 hours ago
Marriyum says NAB, PM Imran embarrassed before IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says the National Accountability...
17 hours ago
Murree tragedy: CM Buzdar removes 15 officers including Rawalpindi Commissioner from office

ISLAMABAD: As many as 15 officers including Rawalpindi Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner...
17 hours ago
Pakistan to further intensify multi-dimensional ties with Indonesia, says Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the...
18 hours ago
Lahore court acquits woman in blasphemy case

LAHORE:A Lahore sessions court on Wednesday acquitted a woman arrested on the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Meesha Shafi harassment case against Ali Zafar
1 min ago
LHC permits proceedings of Meesha Shafi’s defamation case against Ali Zafar

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted singer Meesha Shafi's civil revision...
Shiba Inu to PKR
10 mins ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today’s Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 20th January 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
Dogecoin to PKR
14 mins ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today’s Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 20th January 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
Canadian Dollar to PKR
24 mins ago
CAD TO PKR: Today’s Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 20th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600