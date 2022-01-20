‘Is Pakistan still cheapest country? People asking govt after reading new report’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Thursday quoted a new report of The Economist that said Pakistan had the third-highest Inflation in the world at a whopping 12.30 per cent for December.

Cooking oil price had skyrocketed by 130 per cent, fuel price by 45 per cent during #TabahiSarkar’s term, but the government remained in solid denial, she said and added that those were minus the new 17 per cent tax.

“After The Economist’s report, people are asking the government whether Pakistan is still the cheapest country in the region. The whole world is saying that inflation is rising in Pakistan but the federal government is not ready to accept it,” she tweeted. A recent report by the @TheEconomist says Pakistan has the third-highest Inflation in the world at a whopping 12.30% for December. Cooking oil price has skyrocketed by 130%, fuel price by 45% during #TabahiSarkar’s term, but Govt remains in solid denial.This is minus new 17% tax pic.twitter.com/ihhYsgkDSi — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) January 20, 2022

Rehman said that every day, ridiculous statements were being made by the cabinet members about inflation. The catastrophic effects of the mini-budget were yet to come, she maintained.

“That is why the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is going to hold a long march on February 27 against the inflation and incompetent government. The people have lost the strength to bear further inflation and the government.”

آئے روز کابینہ ارکان کے مہنگائی متعلق مضحکہ خیز بیانات سامنے آتے ہیں۔ ابھی منی بجٹ کے تباہ کن اثرات آنا باقی ہیں۔ یہی وجہ ہے پیپلز پارٹی مہنگائی اور نااہل حکومت کے خلاف 27 فروری کو لانگ مارچ کرنے جا رہی۔ عوام میں مزید مہنگائی اور نااہل حکومت کو برداشت کرنے کی طاقت نہیں رہی۔ 2/2 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) January 20, 2022

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief Asad Umar on Thursday said Pakistan ranked number two in the world in the Economist global normalcy index measuring recovery post-Covid-19 opening up of society and economy.