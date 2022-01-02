Is the PTI’s NSP a step in the right direction?

Sherry Rehman, PPP leader

he NSC and the federal government have given a nod to NSP, 2022-2026, yet we only found out through the media that the new NSP will be based on economic centrality. Despite being the primary arena for policy development, the NSP has not been presented in the parliament and has been approved at a NSC meeting. Instead of establishing consensus in Parliament over the NSP and other issues of economic importance and civilian safety, the government continues to bulldoze bills and disregard democratic norms.

How can the country be secured if it’s economic and security policies are not audited by its public representatives? Our history is replete with failed policies which did not succeed because they were made behind closed doors. There is a paper out there saying that the economy will be central but what is this new economic security policy? Is Pakistan going to be secure with the mini budget run directly from IMF or by the Pakistan State Bank which is no longer going to be answerable to Pakistan? If economic security will flow from the IMF’s complete and crippling control of the economy, then this policy is highly questionable. How can the government speak about an NSP that focuses on economic development, when the economic situation under the incumbent government has proven disastrous for the people?

This government is responsible for unprecedented levels of rupee devaluation, a current account deficit of $7 billion in this financial year alone, an inflation rate of 11.50 per cent and Rs50.5 trillion in debt and liabilities for Pakistan. People are unable to afford two square meals and those who can afford them do not have enough gas in their stoves to cook. Reports have revealed that the NSP will encompass anti-terror efforts to ensure civilian safety and economic development. Securing Pakistan’s economy and population from violent extremism are the country’s main priorities. But what’s actually happening is far different as groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, who have declared a ‘jihad’ against the State of Pakistan, are being offered amnesty.

Additionally, the government has not made a draft of the NSP available to the public, how can a document focusing on safety and security not be provided to those it aims to protect?

The government claims that this is a revolutionary and unprecedented policy, however incorporating economic development within national security policies has been done before by previous governments. During the PPP tenure, our NSP focused on regional trade, therefore we implemented policies to uplift Pakistan’s economic standing. The PPP is used to making NSPs in complete consultation with the parliament and opposition. It was always done by the PM; we are not about to get used to another system where no parliamentary leader takes responsibility for policy.

Moeed Yusuf, National Security Advisor

fter the National Security Council’s (NSC) endorsement of Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) on Monday 28 December 2021, the Cabinet has approved it on Wednesday 29 December, 2021. It is a truly historic achievement; a citizen-centric comprehensive NSP with economic security at the core will now be pursued in earnest. This umbrella document will, overtime, help guide sectoral policies for the fulfillment of our national security objectives.

I would like to thank the civil and military leadership for all their support and input. The Policy would not have seen the light of day without Prime Minister Imran Khan’s constant leadership and encouragement. I am extremely fortunate to have such a dedicated team at our Strategic Policy Planning Cell (SPPC) and would like to congratulate them and the entire team of the National Security Division for their hard work and dedication over the years in bringing the policy to fruition.

The success of this NSP will lie in its implementation for which a plan has been developed. A public version of the NSP document will be launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in due course. I want to congratulate the entire nation as it is very difficult to devise policies if a country’s vision on national security is not clear. The NSP will serves as an umbrella document that will provide direction for the formulation of sectoral policies and strategies, throughout the nation.

The NSP has economic security at its core and is focused on providing security to the common man. If there is economic security, you will then have opportunities to spend on military and human security. The policy has been centred on establishing peace with neighbouring and other countries, as far as external relations were concerned. On the matter of national cohesion, the policy identified Pakistan’s diversity and that unity should be built around it.

We are an Islamic state and have the vision of an Islamic state. The policy will cover all aspects of diversity within that realm. Education had been linked to the economy in the new policy as the former was related to building human resources, which would benefit the economy. The policy draft was a classified document, a public version of it would be finalised and launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan within seven to 10 days. I must acknowledge again that this process was started by Pakistan’s Special Representative to Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, as National Security Division’s first secretary. All of us have added our little share to what will Insha’Allah prove to be a transformative vision for Pakistan.

“To be truly effective, the NSP needs to have more input from legislators”

Afnan Ullah Khan, PML-N leader

irst things first, the government must have taken all the stakeholders on board when they were preparing this NSP. Secondly, they shouldn’t have bypassed the parliament and it must have been brought to both houses and discussed with all the parties sitting on opposition or treasury benches.

Unfortunately, this did not occour and no draft of the NSP was provided to the parliamentarians belonging to the opposition parties which is against democratic norms. They should have brought it to the floor of the house – after all it is a NSP not a PTI government security policy.

Now coming back to the NSP, what we have heard on TV and read in newspapers is that the government is flaunting it as a first ever NSP which has put economic stability at the core and has been approved by the NSC and the federal cabinet.

My advice to the PTI government will be that now when the cabinet has approved it, the document should be shared with all parliamentarians and tabled in both Houses so that it can be debated and discussed threadbare. For it to be truly effective, the policy needs to have more input from legislators.

The NSP comes at a critical time when the country is faced with multiple national security challenges. Keeping economic security at its core is also a sensible approach now that geoeconomics is the central tenet of our larger policy framework but it will be only effective when it is implemented in true letter and spirit and is not just implemented on paper only.

The government is claiming that it is the first-ever five years strategy paper of its kind that sets out the state’s national security vision and guidelines for the attainment of those goals. They claim that it will guide the government’s foreign, defence and economic policies and decision-making.

All these are good things if properly implemented. We have the example of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) – an organisation that has been allowed to be spoiled – which is clear cut evidence that the best intentions can fall victim to turf wars and ego clashes.

If this national security policy can facilitate smooth inter-agency and inter-organisational cooperation in this area, it would be able to achieve productive results.

However, for that the federal government needs the resolve, effort and a commitment that they will shy away from taking U-turns and ensure that it is literally implemented in true letter and spirit once it is debated in the parliament and after the consensus is reached at both houses of the parliament.