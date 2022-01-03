Islam strongly underscores protection of minorities’ rights, NA speaker Qaiser tells Hindu Yatrees

ISLAMABAD : National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that Islam strongly underscores protection of all fundamental rights of minorities, thus it is our religious obligation to protect the rights of our minorities.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Hindu Yatrees headed by Kundan Bai Ji, who visited Parliament House on Monday.

Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Ramesh Kumar Wakwani, MNA was also present on this occasion.

The NA speaker said that religious minorities were a vital part of Pakistani community and their contribution for progress and prosperity of country was praiseworthy.

Read more: Modi-led regime indifferent to growing cancer patients in IIOJK

He maintained that the parliament and government was fully cognizant of its responsibility and had safeguarded the minorities’ rights and liberties guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan and under guiding principles of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the incumbent government had taken drastic measures to ensure their constitutional rights in the country.

Referring to the usurpation of the religious and constitutional rights of Kashmiris and other religious minorities by the Indian government, the NA speaker said that Kashmiris were suffering under the suppression and tyranny of Indian Army and it was a test of the conscience of the whole world.

He said that the Kashmiri Muslims had been forbidden to practice their religious obligations. He stressed for resolution of Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of people of Kashmir and the resolutions of United Nations.

He further said that it was incumbent upon international community to take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiris.

Read more: India’s Muslims are going to fight back: Naseeruddin Shah ; Calls for genocide could lead to civil war

The speaker said that Pakistan had rich tourism potential and cultural and religious heritage, adding that the government had taken an initiative to promote and facilitate religious tourism in Pakistan.

He expressed his optimism that the initiative would create interfaith harmony and promote true peaceful and progressive face of Pakistan. He assured his all-out support in this regard.

While mentioning about the government’s initiative of provision of health insurance to all the citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, the speaker said that it was the first of its kind public policy initiative to provide free health services to all citizens. He said that Health Card Scheme would be replicated across the country in view of its successful implementation in KPK and Punjab.

He also said that the KPK was the first province which had implemented the policy of autonomy of all health institutes so that they could take independent decision regarding recruitment and other administrative affairs.

Read more: Stampede at Hindu shrine in Indian occupied Kashmir kills 12

Patron-in-Chief PHC Ramesh Kumar appreciated the support of the NA Speaker and his encouragement to legislate for protection of minorities. He said that the delegation would visit all Hindu sights across the country and he also applauded the efficiency and support of KPK Police during tour to their holy sites in KPK.

Head of Hindu Yatrees delegation Ms Kundan Bai Ji said that the delegation comprised of Yatrees from various countries. She said that it was encouraging that the government had well preserved their religious places. She said that she and members of the delegation were delighted to enjoy the hospitality shown by the people of Pakistan.

Later on, Kundan Bai ji presented Digital Holy Quran to the speaker National Assembly and Yatrees from Spain and USA also exchanged gifts. The speaker National Assembly also awarded remembrance shield to Kundan Bai ji.