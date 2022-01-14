JI to protest in Karachi on Sunday gainst Sindh Local Government Act, 2021

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced to block Shahrah-e-Faisal and other main arteries of Karachi on Sunday in protest against the local government act passed by the Sindh government which cuts powers of the mayor and other local officers.

Addressing participants of the protest on its 14th night outside the Sindh Assembly, Hafiz Naeem said rallies would be taken out from every district on Sunday and Shahrah e Faisal, one of the main arteries of Karachi, would be blocked. He said no vehicle would be allowed to pass from the artery except ambulance.

He said women of the megalopolis were also ready for staging protest on Shahrah e Faisal. Women would hold protest on Shahra e Faisal, M A Jinnah Road, University Road and other main arteries. He said negotiations would never let be used for delaying tactics.

“We ask the provincial government to exercise its power and we would exercise our muscles,” he said in a poetic way. He said landlords did not want to give Karachi an authority.

“The JI is struggling against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s politics of occupation,” he said asking former president Asif Ali Zardari to tell what education facility his party had provided to the masses in 14 years.

