Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 11:49 pm

Johar Town bomb blast: Four accused handed down death sentence on nine counts

Bomb blast site. Image: File

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday convicted five accused involved in Johar Town bomb blast case.

The court handed down death sentence on nine counts to four accused – Peter Paul, Eid Gull, Zia Ullah and Sajjad, besides awarding five years imprisonment to the female accused, Ayesha Gull.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta convicted the accused on proving charges against the accused. The court announced the verdict at Kot Lakhpat Jail. The court conducted the trial at jail due to security reasons and reserved its verdict on completion of arguments by the parties, a day earlier.

The court recorded statements of 56 prosecution witnesses during the proceedings whereas forensic evidence and CCTV footage were also made part of the record.

The Counter-Terrorism Department had registered a case against accused – Peter Paul, Eid Gull, Ayesha Gull, Zia Ullah and Sajjad.

On June 23, 2021 a powerful blast in Johar Town killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.

 

