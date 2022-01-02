Joint efforts required against sexual crime, corruption: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined the need of making joint efforts to overcome incidents of sexual crime and corruption in society.

He was speaking during the second part of online dialogue with global Muslim scholars organised by the National Rehmatul Lilalameen Authority under the theme “Riyasat-e-Madina, Islam, Society, and Ethical Revival.”

The prominent scholars included Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Dr Timothy Winter/Abdal Hakim Murad, Dr Seyyed Hossein Nasr, Dr Recep Senturk, Dr Osman Bakar, Shaykh Hamza Yusuf and Dr Chandra Muzaffar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said all Islamic countries, including Pakistan, are facing similar issues such as poverty, child labour, and corruption. The premier said the solution to all ills in society lies in the teachings of the Holy Quran.

During the dialogue, the scholars emphasised the need to grapple with issues emanating from globalisation and a plethora of untamed information on the internet through proper guidance of the Muslim youth.

They said the Muslim youth should be educated to deal with the modern challenges through the creation of adequate awareness about the Seerah and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The scholars also responded to various questions raised by the prime minister about the unbridled availability of social media material, corruption, rising sex offences against women and children, and other contemporary challenges faced by Muslim youth and society.