Karachi Administrator, Korean Mission Head discuss mutual interest issues

Staff Reporter BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 09:48 pm

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab . Image: File

Korean Mission Head, Kim Haksung on Wednesday called on Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The administrator on this occasion said that there were excellent investment opportunities for Korea in Karachi as it is the largest city and economic hub of Pakistan having head offices of local and international companies.

Read more: Sindh LG Act is not a ‘holy book’ which cannot be changed, says Murtaza Wahab

Wahab further said that Karachi is important city for access to various destinations including Central Asia and the Middle East.

Korean Head of Mission Kim Haksung said that Karachi had rapidly developed and was an important coastal city in the region.

Earlier on Wednesday, addressing the ground breaking ceremony of Redevelopment Kakri Sports Complex under Karachi Neighborhood Development Project in Karachi, Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh Local Government Act is not a ‘holy book’ which cannot be changed.

Read more: Sindh govt robbed Karachiites of their constitutional rights: Hafiz Naeem

“The mayor has been given powers and he will be in charge of ten to twelve departments. The political party that used to teach ethics is now witnessing cases of embezzlement in its accounts and funds. We are in touch with all political parties including Jamaat-e-Islami, MQM, ANP, PSP and JUI.”

 

