Karachi Administrator, Korean Mission Head discuss mutual interest issues

Korean Mission Head, Kim Haksung on Wednesday called on Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The administrator on this occasion said that there were excellent investment opportunities for Korea in Karachi as it is the largest city and economic hub of Pakistan having head offices of local and international companies.

Wahab further said that Karachi is important city for access to various destinations including Central Asia and the Middle East.

Korean Head of Mission Kim Haksung said that Karachi had rapidly developed and was an important coastal city in the region.

Earlier on Wednesday, addressing the ground breaking ceremony of Redevelopment Kakri Sports Complex under Karachi Neighborhood Development Project in Karachi, Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh Local Government Act is not a ‘holy book’ which cannot be changed.

“The mayor has been given powers and he will be in charge of ten to twelve departments. The political party that used to teach ethics is now witnessing cases of embezzlement in its accounts and funds. We are in touch with all political parties including Jamaat-e-Islami, MQM, ANP, PSP and JUI.”