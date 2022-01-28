Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 02:01 pm

Karachi becomes worst-hit city in Pakistan after Covid surge

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 02:01 pm
Karachi becomes worst-hit city in Pakistan after Covid surge

Karachi recorded 1652 fresh cases of COVID-19—Image: File

KARACHI: In just a matter of days, the provincial capital has become the worst-hit city in the country amid the battle to contain a spiralling fifth wave of the pandemic in Pakistan.

Karachi recorded 1652 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and a frightening positivity rate of 27.92 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The Sindh province overall is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 535,965 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 471,925 cases.

Read more: Pfizer-BioNTech begin Omicron vaccine trial: statement

During the last 24 hours, 2469 cases were reported in Sindh with 20 deaths while 440 patients are being treated in different hospitals of these, 391 are in critical condition and 26 are on ventilator treatment.

Omicron variant is contributing to a rapid rise in cases during the fifth wave as the country has reported more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, its highest daily number of infections in two years.

At least 8183 cases in the past 24 hours pushed the positivity ratio to 11.92 per cent while 30 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,192 according to data issued by the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), which is overseeing the pandemic response on Friday.

Read more: How vaccine misinformation left children vulnerable to Omicron

During the period, 1,786 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 1,274,657, said the NCOC, adding that 1,353 are in critical condition.

It was believed that the spread of the pandemic in the country was almost contained, but after the emergence of Omicron, the number of cases has been increasing rapidly since late December, which has been declared the fifth wave of the pandemic.

Read More

1 hour ago
Senate approves SBP amendment bill amid ruckus

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday passed the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment...
2 hours ago
19 million applicants registered for Rashan Riayat programme: Sania

ISLAMABAD: Nineteen million applicants have registered for the government's Ehsaas Rashan Riayat...
2 hours ago
SHC orders criminal proceedings against Karachi jail authorities

KARACHI: The SSP Investigation East Zone and Investigation Officer (IO) of the...
3 hours ago
JI announces to end protest as Sindh govt agrees to accept its demands

KARACHI: The Jamaat e Islami (JI) on Friday announced to end its...
3 hours ago
Dua Mangi’s alleged kidnapper escaped with Karachi court police’s assistance: sources

KARACHI: The Karachi court police aided the escape of a high-profile suspect...
4 hours ago
Danish Gravity Tower case: SHC directs SBCA to present project map after two weeks

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday gave notice of two weeks...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sindh High Court
22 mins ago
SHC directs DG SBCA to lodge case against builder

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday has ordered Director General Sindh...
24 mins ago
Teenage PUBG player arrested for gunning down entire family: police

LAHORE: Police on Friday arrested a teenager boy, Zain Ali, on charges...
25 mins ago
Saba Qamar snapped lost in her thoughts

Actress Saba Qamar was snapped lost in her thoughts with a pet...
Ronaldo's girlfriend Netflix documentary
29 mins ago
Ronaldo’s girlfriend narrates her life story with Netflix documentary

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting twins with the Manchester...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600