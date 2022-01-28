Karachi becomes worst-hit city in Pakistan after Covid surge

KARACHI: In just a matter of days, the provincial capital has become the worst-hit city in the country amid the battle to contain a spiralling fifth wave of the pandemic in Pakistan.

Karachi recorded 1652 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and a frightening positivity rate of 27.92 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The Sindh province overall is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 535,965 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 471,925 cases.

During the last 24 hours, 2469 cases were reported in Sindh with 20 deaths while 440 patients are being treated in different hospitals of these, 391 are in critical condition and 26 are on ventilator treatment.

Omicron variant is contributing to a rapid rise in cases during the fifth wave as the country has reported more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, its highest daily number of infections in two years.

At least 8183 cases in the past 24 hours pushed the positivity ratio to 11.92 per cent while 30 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,192 according to data issued by the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), which is overseeing the pandemic response on Friday.

During the period, 1,786 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 1,274,657, said the NCOC, adding that 1,353 are in critical condition.

It was believed that the spread of the pandemic in the country was almost contained, but after the emergence of Omicron, the number of cases has been increasing rapidly since late December, which has been declared the fifth wave of the pandemic.