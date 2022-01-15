Karachi Police nab suspect nominated in over 100 heinous cases

KARACHI: The police on Saturday morning nabbed a suspect in an injured condition nominated in over 100 cases of heinous crimes.

According to the police officials, the suspect, identified as Ilyas alias Sonu, was booked from Sukkan in the Malir district of Karachi.

The police officials said the criminal record of the suspect compiled from different police stations shows his involvement in heinous crimes such as firing at police, injuring a trader, robberies, mugging, and other incidents.

The weapon recovered from the suspect Ilyas has been sent for ballistic testing while a motorbike stolen from the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station has also been recovered from his possession.

The police officials said dozens of cases had been registered against the suspect at Awami Colony, Zaman Town, Korangi, Sukkan, and Quaidabad police stations.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur disclosed, “The suspect Ilyas alias Sonu was the ringleader of his organised criminal group.”

He added that the suspect along with his accomplices targeted those returning from Bhains Colony in the Landhi area after selling their cattle.

Nearly three months ago, the police officials said the suspect shot and injured a trader in Bhains Colony upon resisting a robbery.

The suspect will be further interrogated to know the whereabouts of his gang members.