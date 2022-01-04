Karachi receives first rain of 2022

KARACHI: The city of lights received the first rain of the year 2022 on Tuesday as the grey clouds were seen hovering over the city.

Light rain was reported in different areas of the provincial capital including Saddar, MA Jinnah Road, Gurumandir, Clifton, DHA, Sea View, Shara e Faisal, Shah Faisal Town, Airport and Malir areas of Karachi.

The areas like Tariq Road, Bahadurabad and Jail Chowrangi also witnessed a light drizzle.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Karachi will witness cloudy weather from today while the current temperature of the city has been recorded at 18 degrees Celsius while the humidity was recorded at 42%.

Last night, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius while the winds in the city are blowing at a speed of 13 km per hour.

The PMD forecast the second round of winter showers and thunderstorms in Karachi and most of Sindh from today.

“From January 4 to 7, most areas in Sindh are expected to see moderate to heavy rains. Karachi, on the other hand, is expected to see the second round of winter showers on January 5 and 6, thanks to a strong westerly weather system,” the met department said in a statement.

The new system, according to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, is more powerful than the previous one.

“The system of wind and rain will more heavily impact the districts of Balochistan. The system can also cause rain in the northern parts of the country,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for district administrations of Sindh viewing the predictions of torrential rains.

Sindh PDMA Director General Salman Shah said there was a possibility of torrential rain in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Tando Allahyar, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta and other districts of the province.

He said measures would be taken on emergency footings to deal with the troubles related to rain. He directed the concerned departments to keep dewatering pumps ready to drain rainwater.

The director-general said rain was expected in Sindh over the next few days.