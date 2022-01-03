Karachi’s positivity rate rises to 6%
KARACHI: The Covid-19 positivity rate in Karachi has surged from 2 per cent to 6 per cent in the last three days as the country braces for the fifth wave of coronavirus.
The apex Covid-19 body meeting was held under the Chairmanship of NCOC Chairman and Federal Minister for planning and development Asad Umar to review the situation of the pandemic, national vaccination campaign and the spread of the disease, BOL News reported on Monday.
According to the NOCOC, the positive rate of Omicron in Karachi reached 6%.
The meeting decided to take strict measures for compulsory vaccination and also reviewed the performance of vaccination campaigns at the district levels.
Smart lockdown in Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal after 12 Omicron cases surface
The meeting was attended by National Coordinator NCOC Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Federal Minister Omar Ayub and Dr Faisal Sultan.
Earlier on Sunday, Asad Umar warned against a new wave of Covid-19 with a new variant named Omicron in the country.
Email demanding mandatory registration for vaccination is fake: NCOC
He said there was clear evidence of a beginning of another Covid wave that had been expected for the last few weeks.
“Genome sequencing showing the rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in Karachi,” he said on his Twitter handle.
The federal minister who is also Chairman of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) advised the people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures including wearing face masks.
