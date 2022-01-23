Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Jan, 2022. 02:31 pm

Karot hydropower plant connected to national grid

A view of the Karot Hydropower Plant on River Jhelum. Image courtesy: Twitter/@CPECAuthority

Over 95 per cent of civil and electromechanical works of 720 megawatts (MWs) Karot hydropower plant have been completed and the project has entered into commissioning phase, reported Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The information was shared by two senior officials of the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB).

Karot hydropower plant is among the early-harvest high-priority projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative. The run-of-river project has iconic importance in being a source of sustainable, low-cost clean, and green energy.

China Three Gorges Corp. (CTG) is developing the $2 billion project as an independent power producer (IPP), China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

In the coming months, each of the four 180 MWs units of the power plant will undergo 25-30 different reliability-run tests under the supervision of independent engineers and the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G), the sole public-sector purchaser of the electricity produced by the project.

Read more: Upcoming CPEC projects expected to attract $28 billion: official

As of now, the reservoir impounding is in the final stages, and each unit is being tested separately due to low water flow. In the months of June and July, when there will be a full flow of water, all units of the plant will be put to test simultaneously, the officials said.

The project will commence commercial operations in August, and CPPA-G has extended the commercial operation date (COD) of the project accordingly, they added.

In a related development, the National Transmission and Despatch Co. (NTDC) said last Friday that it has successfully connected the power plant with the national grid. The project will play a key role in overcoming load management issues in Gujranwala, Sialkot, and surrounding districts, NTDC said.

Read more: Indonesian coal exports support CPEC energy projects in Pakistan: Envoy

Upon completion, the project will contribute around 3.2 billion units of cheaper electricity to the national grid, the PPIB officials said. Also, the costly asset will be transferred to the Punjab government after 30 years of commercial operations, they added.

The officials said that hydropower projects under CPEC are vital for improving the economic and financial position of the country. “We have spent nothing on these projects, but will get billions of dollars in return over decades,” they elaborated.

