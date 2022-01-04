Khurshid Shah predicts political wipeout of PTI in second round of LB polls

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah on Tuesday foreshadowed a complete wipeout of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the second phase of the local bodies polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In an exclusive interview with BOL News in Sukkur, Shah said that now those who formed PTI are expressing regret adding that old friends of Imran Khan are also articulating that this man put the country in such a predicament.

Shah said that today Pakistan’s economy is in ruins.

“It [economt] cannot be fixed in a short span of time,” Shah said adding that the next government will face ample difficulties in reviving the country’s economy.

The PPP leader predicted that the price of dollars and petrol will reach Rs200 by June.

“PTI leaders are fretted and advising Imran Khan not to hold local body elections in Punjab and Sindh,” Shah added.

He also affirmed to make the PPP government in the centre and every province in the next elections and said that the misconceptions of these people [incumbent government] will be annihilated.

Khurshid Shah said that we will apprise the people of how much relief was received during the PPP regime.

“In PPP’s tenure, flour was 25 rupees per kg, today it is Rs70 or Rs75 and sugar was Rs30, today it has crossed Rs100,” Khurshid Shah said.