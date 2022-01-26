Lahore Police claims arresting prime suspect in journalist killing case
LAHORE: Lahore Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the prime suspect in journalist Husnain Shah’s murder case.
Husnain Shah, who was associated with a private television (TV) channel as a crime reporter, was shot dead near Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Monday by two unidentified motorcyclists. Following this, Civil Lines Police had registered a case against unidentified suspects.
According to police sources, the suspect, identified as Amir Butt, was apprehended from a showroom on Jail Road. The suspect was later handed over to Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Lahore police for further probe.
The police officials claimed that the journalist was killed by hired assasins while earlier, Lahore Police had said it had booked three suspects in the journalist’s murder case..
The funeral of the slain crime reporter was also offered in front of the LPC on Tuesday which was attended by a huge number of journalists and members of civil society. The Punjab Government Spokesperson Hasaan Khawar was also among the participants.
