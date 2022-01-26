Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 05:03 pm

Lahore Police claims arresting prime suspect in journalist killing case

Husnain Shah was shot dead near Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Monday by two unidentified motorcyclists. Image: Twitter

LAHORE: Lahore Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the prime suspect in journalist Husnain Shah’s murder case.

Husnain Shah, who was associated with a private television (TV) channel as a crime reporter, was shot dead near Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Monday by two unidentified motorcyclists. Following this, Civil Lines Police had registered a case against unidentified suspects.

According to police sources, the suspect, identified as Amir Butt, was apprehended from a showroom on Jail Road. The suspect was later handed over to Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Lahore police for further probe.

Read more: Slain crime reporter Hasnain Shah laid to rest in Lahore

The police officials claimed that the journalist was killed by hired assasins while earlier, Lahore Police had said it had booked three suspects in the journalist’s murder case..

Read more: Lahore police retrieve house of citizen from land grabbers

The funeral of the slain crime reporter was also offered in front of the LPC on Tuesday which was attended by a huge number of journalists and members of civil society. The Punjab Government Spokesperson Hasaan Khawar was also among the participants.

