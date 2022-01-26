Lahore Police claims arresting prime suspect in journalist killing case

Husnain Shah was shot dead near Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Monday by two unidentified motorcyclists. Image: Twitter

LAHORE: Lahore Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the prime suspect in journalist Husnain Shah’s murder case.

Husnain Shah, who was associated with a private television (TV) channel as a crime reporter, was shot dead near Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Monday by two unidentified motorcyclists. Following this, Civil Lines Police had registered a case against unidentified suspects.

According to police sources, the suspect, identified as Amir Butt, was apprehended from a showroom on Jail Road. The suspect was later handed over to Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Lahore police for further probe.

