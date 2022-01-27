Lahore Police detain PUBG player on suspicion of familicide

Several incidents have been reported in the past couple of years in which teenagers in Pakistan have taken their lives or that of their loved ones while playing this game. Image: File

LAHORE: The police on Thursday took a teenager, Zain Ali, into custody for questioning in the case of murder of his mother, Dr Naheed Mubarik, and three siblings in the Kahna area of Lahore.

The police officials said Zain Ali was suspected to have killed his mother, two sisters, and a brother and fled last week.

The police claimed that the suspect, the lone survivor of the family, had killed his entire family because of playing Players Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game.

Several incidents have been reported in the past couple of years in which teenagers in Pakistan have taken their lives or that of their loved ones while playing this game. Zain is just 18.

45-year-old lady doctor Naheed Mubarik, her two daughters including 17-year-old Mah Noor, eight-year old, Jannat Fatima, who was adopted, and 22-year-old son, Taimor, were found dead in their house near LDA Chowk in Kahna. Mysteriously, Zain fled as he was sleeping on the ground floor of the house on the night of the incident.

After getting divorced by Sibtain Amir Gondal in 2004, Dr Naheed was living with her four children in the house where the tragedy happened.

Several police personnel were investigating the killings. The police interrogated Zain, Sibtain, and one of Dr Naheed’s brothers but released them after questioning. The police had doubts that the suspected killer could be among these three. So, on Thursday, they took Zain into custody for questioning again.