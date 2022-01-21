Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 05:08 pm

Lahore police retrieve house of citizen from land grabbers

The tenants harassed the owner of the house, refused to vacate his property. Image: PR

LAHORE: Lahore Police have retrieved the house of a citizen worth millions of rupees from land grabbers, read a press release issued by the Lahore Police on Friday.

Police retrieved the house worth millions of rupees of Waheed Akhtar from the illegal occupants and registered an FIR against them at Shahdara police station, read the statement.

According to the details, some land grabbers in the guise of tenants rented the house a few years back at the Shahdara area, however, they refused to leave the house after some time and even harassed him. They had not paid the rent of the house for more than five years.

The culprits also tried to become owners of the house by preparing fake ownership documents of the property.

Akhtar had lodged a written complaint against the illegal occupants with the office of Capital City Police Chief a few days back. Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev ordered SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed to take immediate action against the occupants and ensure the retrieval of property as well as pending dues of rent to the owner.

Accordingly, SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed initiated legal action and retrieved the property from the land grabbers within record time. Police handed over the possession to its legal owner and also managed to get all the pending dues of five years rent from the accused party.

The owner of the house has lauded the efforts of Capital City Police Chief Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and his team to make the provincial capital free of goons and land grabbers. The citizen visited the office of the CCPO Lahore and met with the SSP Discipline to express his gratitude over the prompt action and redress of his grievance, whereas SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed handed him over the dues.

The CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has reiterated his commitment to making the city free of land grabbers and goons.

Anti Qabza Mafia Cell as well as a dedicated non-emergency Helpline 1242 established at the CCPO Lahore office have started efforts for a redress of grievances of citizens affected by land grabbers and criminals.

